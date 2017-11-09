Hutch woman denied bond reduction in drug distribution cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson woman who graduated from drug court back in April apparently fell off the wagon and is facing a slew of drug charges.

The state filed a complaint against Lacy Nelson alleging she was distributing methamphetamine on two occasions: first on June 1 and again on June 6.

Charges include two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two counts of unlawful distribution using a communications device, namely a cell phone.

In the first case, she allegedly sold between 1 gram and 3.5 grams. That was on June 1. In the second case, the state alleges she sold between 3.5 and 100 grams on June 6.

Law enforcement apparently went to her home Thursday to serve the warrant for her arrest for the June case. While in her bedroom, they saw a marijuana cigarette in plain sight that she apparently, at some point, picked up and threw out in the yard.

That discovery led to a search of the home where officers found 12.9 grams of marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia and a bag of methamphetamine.

In court, she denied everything, claiming that law enforcement was making it all up, but Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton stated that officers were not making it up, saying they saw her selling the drugs in June. He says these are proper charges and proper cases.

Nelson asked to be released, citing a family emergency, but the state opposed saying she has been on corrections for another case. The state plans to file a motion to revoke. Her bond is set at $32,500. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied her request for any bond reduction.

The case from June will now move to a waiver-status docket. She should also be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges for the new case from Thursday.