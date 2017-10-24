Hutch teen avoids serious injury after Jeep’s tire blows

RENO COUNTY — A Hutchinson teen avoided serious injury in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Tuesday.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ethan Moore, 18, was southbound on Willison Road when a tire blew out.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Moore told authorities he hit his head and his back hurt, according to deputies.

After evaluation by EMS, a family member transported Moore to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Moore was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.