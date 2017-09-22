(update) Hutch Police investigating homicide

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence located at 1701 East 30th on the report of a shooting.

As officers arrived, they found a male individual deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect is in custody.

Police Captain Troy Hoover says they’re still awaiting verification that the deceased’s next of kin has been notified. Once they have verification is complete, they will release names of the individuals involved.

This investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 694-2816.