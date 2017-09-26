Hutch Police seek help of 3 witnesses to hit-and-run accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even though police have arrested a suspect from the hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of East 4th, the investigation is continuing.

As a part of that investigation, they are seeking information from three individuals who may have information about the accident.

Police say two individuals were apparently at the scene rendering aid to the victim, Jose Lopez, but left on foot before police arrived. The third person apparently told a Kwik Shop employee that Lopez was struck.

Taylor Lukone is jailed for suspicion of second-degree murder for this incident.

Police ask that if you are one of three people, or if you know their identities, please call the Hutchinson Police Traffic Bureau at 694-2854. The case number is 2017-23643.