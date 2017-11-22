Hutch man suspected of child abuse gets break from state

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old man arrested on a charge of child abuse caught a break from the state when he appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Officers arrested Michael Rinebold for what they say was inhuman and cruel corporal punishment. However, the state charged him with aggravated endangerment of a child, which is a level 9 felony, and misdemeanor battery.

The case involves a 5-year-old boy and the crimes, according to the complaint, occurred on Nov. 15. The state believes the case didn’t rise to the level of abuse.

Police were notified by a local school when they observed the child had bruising and abrasions on his face, including a black eye.

The case against Rinebold now moves to a waiver-status docket.