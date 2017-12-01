Hutch man serving roughly 60 years granted appeal over DNA testing

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed and remanded a ruling in the case against a 32-year-old man serving nearly 60 years in prison for rape and other crimes.

Craig Lee Gooch was found guilty of forcing a Hutchinson woman into sex after he crawled into her van and pulled her hair, forcing her to drive him to her home where the sexual assault occurred.

He apparently asked for a post-conviction DNA analysis of his fingernails to show none of her DNA was under his fingernails. That request was denied in a previous hearing, so he appealed and won that appeal. The case will now come back to District Court on that issue.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder says it shouldn’t make any difference because his DNA was found on the victim’s clothes and the couch in her home.

The crimes occurred back on May 11, 2012, when the victim went into Dillons at 4th & Pershing. She bought some groceries for a party, came out with her cart and loaded the groceries in her van. She then pushed the cart back into the store. She walked out, but forgot to mail some letters. She entered the store a third time, but failed to lock her van. That’s when Gooch entered her vehicle.

He forced her to his home where the sexual assault occurred.