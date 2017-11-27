Hutch man sentenced to over 5 years in distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 42-year-old man convicted of two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell for two separate-but-connected incidents back in May of 2016 was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in prison.

Jason Fike asked for some form of probation to prove himself, but Judge Tim Chambers denied his request, in large part because of his criminal history.

Fike was driving a truck where a drug buy was made in the 600 block of Brookside. This was a controlled buy with the Reno County Drug Unit. Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Soule testified at the preliminary hearing that he made the purchase of the meth from Kandra Carter, who received it from a truck parked across the street. Fike is accused of driving that truck. The deputy used bills with recorded serial numbers.

About 15 minutes after that, Police Lt. Thad Pickard noticed a truck driving without headlights near 5th & Monroe. He began to follow and eventually tried to stop the vehicle. That led to a chase, which ended near Eastside Cemetery when he crashed the truck. Fike allegedly ran from the vehicle, but was apprehended in the cemetery. Officers found a clear bag with individual smaller bags of methamphetamine near where Fike was arrested. They also state that some of the money used in the initial drug buy was found during the arrest.

Carter earlier entered a plea and was granted community corrections.

Fike has 23 previous convictions out of Sedgwick County going back to the 1990s, including numerous burglary and theft cases.

The sentence handed down Monday won’t even start until he finishes a sentence in a federal case.