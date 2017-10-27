Hutch man sentenced for 10 counts involving drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man arrested on drug charges back in November of 2015 was sentenced for 10 counts against him Friday morning.

Benjamin Cullum was sentenced to three years and four months for the 10 charges, including distribution of methamphetamine. He had entered guilty pleas to the charges in September.

The sentence here will run consecutive to a sentence in Oklahoma, meaning the sentence in the Reno County case won’t even begin until he completes the Oklahoma sentence.

The case began when law enforcement served a search warrant on the home in the 400 block of North Plum. Officers found a black zip-up nylon case with prescription pills and 50 grams of marijuana in a bedroom. They also found a scale, safe, vacuum sealer, two empty Ziploc bags and owe sheets. Officers found $120 in control buy money in the safe. $10 more were allegedly found in a wallet and $180 in twenty dollar bills were in Cullum’s pocket. He also allegedly had $1,903 in another pocket, which he claimed he won at a casino. However, some of the bills had serial numbers that matched money from the control buys made by the drug unit. They also found a bag with residue and a scale in Cullum’s truck.

A Ruger LCP 380 gun in a metal case, a baggie of methamphetamine and a scale were found in the home’s garage. More marijuana and smoking pipes with residue were also found.