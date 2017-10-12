Hutch man on parole arrested in aggravated robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old Hutchinson man is jailed on a $26,500 bond for allegedly committing a robbery in the city late Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at the KwikShop at 17th & Monroe just before 10:30 p.m. Tyler Lee Ford is accused of entering the store with a handgun and demanding cash.

Police Lt. Marty Robertson said patrol officers got a tip on the location of the suspect and did a search of a home at 825 Lee where they found evidence of the robbery. Ford is also facing a charge of interference with law enforcement.

Ford was released from prison on May 4 after serving time for five burglaries, one aggravated burglary and two counts of theft. Those crimes occurred in 2012 and 2013.

He did not appear in court Thursday morning, so unless he is able to post bond, he’ll most likely appear Friday morning.