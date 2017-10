HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

William Cannon was walking in the 1100 block of North Jackson when he was struck by a car driven by 32-year-old Sarah Phelps of Hutchinson.

Cannon was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment, while Phelps was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian and an expired license plate.

The accident occurred just before 1:30 p.m.