Hutch man granted corrections in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three people arrested in connection with the June break-in and beating of a Hutchinson woman was sentenced Friday morning to over six years in prison, but was then granted three years on community corrections.

Demetrius Vansyckle was charged with Pleasure Torres and Melissa McGuire in the case.

Vansyckle was convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with the case involving the break-in at a home on West 14th on June 6. The three are accused of beating a female victim repeatedly. They also battered the other two occupants.

The sentencing was handed down by Judge Trish Rose.