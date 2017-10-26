Hutch man formally charged with attempted aggravated robbery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 20-year-old man who went into a local Subway Restaurant and attempted to rob it has been formally charged.

William Kerr is charged with attempted aggravated robbery after he allegedly went into the restaurant at 1530 E. 11th and demanded money. This reportedly occurred on June 16.

He asked them to open the register and they refused. When a customer came in, he fled the store on foot.

Police were able to determine it was Kerr from surveillance video.

He’s currently on corrections for another case where he was convicted of being in possession of drugs. He also has another case scheduled for sentencing next month. Additionally, he has a battery domestic violence case in Harvey County.

His new case now moves to a waiver-status docket next month.