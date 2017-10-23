Hutch man formally charged in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 31-year-old suspect arrested on several charges was back in court Monday morning where he was read the formal complaint.

Christopher J. Bertrand is now charged with two counts of aggravated battery, felony criminal damage, two counts of aggravated endangering of a child, as well as DUI.

Police say he entered his girlfriend’s residence and she asked him to leave because he’d been drinking. He entered the house again where she was with her two kids and a friend. They escaped out the back door and got into a vehicle to escape Bertrand. He’s accused of ramming the vehicle, causing $2,000 in damage.

He’s jailed on a $104,000 bond and once again asked for a reduction. He was again denied that request.

His case moves to a waiver-status docket on Nov. 15.