Hutch man faces attempted robbery charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 20-year-old man who went into a local Subway Restaurant and attempted to rob it made a first court appearance Monday morning.

William Kerr is accused of going into the restaurant at 1530 E. 11th and demanding money, but both employees told him they couldn’t open the register because they didn’t have a key. He asked several times. When a customer came in, he got scared and took off on foot. This occurred on June 16.

Police were able to determine it was Kerr from surveillance video. Upon contact, he had some of the same clothing from the attempted robbery. That included a pair of round-toe cowboy boots.

In court, Kerr wanted a bond reduction, noting that his past crimes occurred while he was on drugs. He’s currently on corrections for another case where he was convicted of being in possession of drugs. He also has a battery domestic violence case in Harvey County.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied his request to reduce his bond. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 30 to see if the state has filed formal charges.