Hutch man denied corrections in felony theft, flee and elude

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 28-year-old Hutchinson man convicted on a number of charges was denied a departure in large part because of an extensive criminal history.

Michael DeShazo Jr. was convicted of a number of felonies including theft and flee and elude. He is currently serving three years and three months in prison for a Rice County case where he was convicted of flee and elude and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The defense wanted Judge Trish Rose to grant a departure to community corrections once he’s released from prison so he wouldn’t have to serve any additional time. But, the state argued that he has a criminal history score of “A” which is given for an extensive criminal history. Judge Rose agreed with the state that there is no compelling reason to depart and sentenced DeShazo to a year and four months for each of the three cases. She then ran them concurrent to each other, but consecutive to the Rice County case.

He was convicted of stealing a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup in Hutchinson at a local convenience store. Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies then spotted him at Avenue C and Pierce in Nickerson and attempted to make a traffic stop. He led deputies on a short chase until he crashed into a tree in the 300 block of North Thompson in Nickerson.

This crime occurred on Nov. 15, 2016, while he was on bond in two other cases involving theft.