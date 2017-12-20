Hutch man convicted in aggravated battery case sentenced to prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 52-year-old Hutchinson man convicted of aggravated battery was sentenced Wednesday morning to just over 11-years in prison.

Troy Snell had been charged with attempted second-degree murder but entered a plea to a lesser charge of aggravated battery.

Judge Tim Chambers followed the state recommendation in the case after denying a defense request for a departure and ordered the sentence executed.

The case started when the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2. Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

Snell was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope.

His criminal history may have been a factor in sentencing. He has priors for burglary, battery and criminal damage, drugs, and abuse of a child.