Hutch man charged with criminal possession of firearm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man convicted as a juvenile for theft of a firearm is now charged with two felonies as an adult.

Conner Kingsbury is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and felony interference with a law enforcement officer while the officer was serving a warrant.

It was back on Feb. 18 when Police Lt. Thad Pickard attempted to serve the warrant. Kingsbury allegedly had the gun within five years of the juvenile conviction. According to the criminal complaint, he refused to follow the orders of Lt. Pickard to place his hands behind his back.

The case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.