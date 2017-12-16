Hutch man caught after stealing Christmas package off local porch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It’s not uncommon this time of year for packages being left on porches to be stolen. That is alleged to have happened Thursday in the area of 8th & Plum.

Police were dispatched to the theft in progress and got a description of the individual reportedly in a bicycle. They spotted Patrick Wilson riding the bike on North Severance and when stopped by police they found the stolen package and also discovered he also had marijuana and drug paraphernalia some of which had meth residue.

The value of the package stolen had a value of $632.00.

Potential charges include theft, possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson made a first appearance in court Friday and his bond was reduced from $10,500 to $6,500.