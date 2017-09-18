Hutch man busted for drugs after chase with law enforcement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old Hutchinson-area man faces more charges after his arrest early Saturday in South Hutchinson.

Jody Logsdon was arrested after he led officers on a short chase and then abandoned the vehicle running near 6th & Broadacres. He was reportedly throwing items while he ran including a suspected bag of methamphetamine. Officials say they also found a scale and additional baggies.

Potential charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement and also driving with a revoked license after a pursuit.

He’s jailed on a bond of $24,500 in part because of a warrant for failing to report on his community corrections for a drug conviction from last year. He’s listed as an absconder from corrections according to the Kansas Department of Corrections website.

It was also about a year ago when he was charged with felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, illegal display and criminal damage while on a stolen motorcycle.