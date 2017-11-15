Hutch man busted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 43-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested Tuesday on potential charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bryon McCoy, who is no stranger to law enforcement, failed to get his bond lowered when he appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

The case started with law enforcement being called to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where a man had reported being pistol-whipped by another man while he was at a residence near Fun Valley.

He had a swollen cheek after he stated that he had been hit in the face with a black and silver handgun. He says he was leaving after attempting to sell some tools to McCoy. He apparently had a female with him and claimed she was making sexual advances toward him and McCoy intervened. But, McCoy in court said it was the victim who was making the advances toward the female in what he described as a possible rape on his property.

He was arrested by Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies, which also led to a search of his residence, where they reportedly found the methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

McCoy’s bond remains at $21,000. He should be back in court next week.