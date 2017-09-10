Hutch man arrested on kidnapping charge in domestic case

RENO COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is jailed on some serious charges involving a domestic situation Sunday morning.

Jesus Valtierra Jr. of Hutchinson was arrested for suspicion of kidnapping, domestic battery, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a rolling disturbance. Dispatch kept an open line with the victim and could hear her screaming, “Help!” There was a male in the vehicle who could be heard yelling and possibly hitting the dash board or the steering wheel.

The deputy found the vehicle traveling northbound on K-14. As he was turning around, the vehicle turned east onto 56th. He conducted a traffic stop at 56th and Yaggy Road.

After conducting interviews with both parties, there was enough probable cause to arrest Jesus on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, as well as operating a vehicle with no ignition interlock device — a restriction on his license. It was apparently her car he was driving.

They apparently got into an argument over a cigarette lighter as he was taking the victim to work in South Hutchinson. At some point, she attempted to exit the vehicle and he pulled her back in as they were driving. He also allegedly struck her.

The arrest came around 8:30 a.m. and bond was set at $120,750. During a first court appearance Monday, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen lowered the bond for the kidnapping to $45,000, bringing the total to $65,250.

He should be back in court next Monday to see if the state has filed formal charges.