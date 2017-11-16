Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Hutch man arrested for suspected child abuse

by 2 Comments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old man is free on bond on a charge of child abuse in what police say was inhuman and cruel corporal punishment.

Hutchinson Police Detective Paul Sack identified the suspect as Michael Rinebold with the suspected abuse involving a 5-year-old boy. The abuse reportedly occurred sometime on Nov. 14, or early morning on Nov. 15.

Police were notified by a local school of the suspected abuse when the child had bruising and abrasions on his face, including a black eye.

Rinebold was able to post a $2,500 bond, so he should appear in court in the next week or so.

  • 1nonlypetis

    The bond was way too low for this ‘man’. I hope the mother is putting her child first and keeping this guy far away from her family.

    • Conservative Republican

      That’s the problem I’m seeing not only with this case but several handled by the same office. There not arresting the mother for thinking all is normal is the Rinebold trailer and perhaps this is the normal where he lives. Reading into the files I see this isn’t the first case where children were abused in a house Mr. Rinebold lived in check Kansas vs Foster. Maybe if he seen more then probation for that case this child could have been spared.