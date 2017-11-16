Hutch man arrested for suspected child abuse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old man is free on bond on a charge of child abuse in what police say was inhuman and cruel corporal punishment.

Hutchinson Police Detective Paul Sack identified the suspect as Michael Rinebold with the suspected abuse involving a 5-year-old boy. The abuse reportedly occurred sometime on Nov. 14, or early morning on Nov. 15.

Police were notified by a local school of the suspected abuse when the child had bruising and abrasions on his face, including a black eye.

Rinebold was able to post a $2,500 bond, so he should appear in court in the next week or so.