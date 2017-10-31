Hutch High Graduate named President of Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — The Board of Regents at Iowa State University last week named Wendy Wintersteen the 16th president of Iowa State University. Wintersteen, a graduate of Hutchinson High School in 1974, was hired after a nearly six-month national search, according to a news release from the college. She’ll take office on Nov. 20.

Wintersteen, endowed dean of Iowa State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station, will succeed Benjamin Allen, who has served as interim president since May 8. Steven Leath, Iowa State’s 15th president, assumed the presidency at Auburn University last spring.

The 61-year-old Wintersteen earned a bachelor of science in crop protection in 1978 from Kansas State University and her doctorate in entomology in 1988 from Iowa State.

Her annual salary at Iowa State has been set at $525,000 in year one, $550,000 in year two, and $590,000 in year three. She also will receive a three-year deferred compensation plan with an annual contribution of $125,000 in year one, $150,000 in year two, and $200,000 in year three. Wintersteen’s contract is for five years.