HRMC honors legislators

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and the Kansas Hospital Association hosted a reception Monday in the Pavilion adjacent to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to thank and honor three Reno County legislators for their support of Kansas hospitals and healthy Kansas communities.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, and Tom Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas Hospital Association, made remarks at the event.

The honorees were Senator Ed Berger, Representative Steve Becker, and the late Representative Patsy Terrell.

During the 2017 legislative session, Senator Berger along with Representatives Becker and Terrell used their voting power to support Kansas hospitals and the communities they serve.

Berger, Becker, and Terrell voted in support of every health care issue addressed during the 2017 legislative session, including KanCare reform and expansion, reversal of the 2016 Medicaid provider cuts, and the conceal carry exemption for public hospitals.