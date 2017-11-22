HRMC department gets certification

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A department within Hutchinson Regional Medical Center received an important certification.

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been granted a three-year certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), a national accrediting agency headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Aubrey Nuss, Director of the Heart and Vascular Center at HRMC, said the certification was the successful result of a rigorous application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices and successful treatments.