Hospice Education Forum coming later this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 12th annual Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County Education Forum is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, at two locations: Hutchinson and McPherson.

Melanie Simpson, PhD, RN-BC, OCN, CHPN, and CPE, a national pain management expert, will keynote for the morning session scheduled for 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Trade Center Conference Room at 1600 N. Lorraine

The topic will be “Managing End-of-Life Pain in the midst of an opioid crisis.” Following Simpson’s presentation, Keri Bell, APRN, the Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County Outreach Coordinator, will deliver a presentation entitled “Navigating End-of-Life Goals while honoring choices.”

Simpson and Bell will repeat their presentations at an afternoon session scheduled for 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Cedars Conference Center, 1021 Cedars Drive in McPherson.

Tara Dahlstom, Social Worker and Ancillary Director, said opioid addiction is increasing throughout the country and is labeled a national crisis.

“We are hopeful the forums will provide caregivers in the home, workplace and community knowledge on how best to deal with this growing problem,” Dahlstrom said. Three Continuing Education Units are available.

Oct. 23 is the deadline for registering to attend the forums. Interested parties are encouraged to register online at www.hospicerenocounty.com, or by calling Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County at 620-665-2473. There is no cost to attend.