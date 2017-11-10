Hutch Post

Homeland Security to test chemicals near Kansas border

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is planning to conduct chemical and biological tests near the border between Kansas and Oklahoma.

The department officials plan to execute a “low level outdoor release” of inert chemical and biological simulant materials at the old Chilocco Indian School in January and again in June. The campus is in Oklahoma, just 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) south of Arkansas City, Kansas.

The department says the test is to determine how protected people would be when staying inside if biological agents are used in a terror attack.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas said Thursday he has “numerous questions” about the tests. He says federal agencies “need to be 100 percent certain this test is safe for the residents of south-central Kansas.”

  • 2Cents

    For those of us who need help with new or rarely encountered words, or those who just need a memory boost, like U.S. Representative for Kansas’ 4th congressional district, Ronald Gene Estes (Republican); it’s time for ‘Vocabulary Fun’ folks; are ya ready? Let’s get with it.

    inert
    adjective
    1. unable to move
    2. moving or acting very slowly
    3. (Chemistry) not able to affect other chemicals when in contact with them: not chemically reactive

    Common Synonyms: inactive, dead, dormant, lifeless, unresponsive, unmoving, and unreactive

    synonym
    noun
    1. A word having the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words

    Common Synonyms: absolutely none, not a single word

    So you see there is nothing at all to fear. Using an inert gas is like using a harmless (fake) movie prop. Although it might scare some people, no one is ever in any real danger.

    Well that concludes our lesson for today. Be sure to look both ways before crossing the street, and if you’re driving, don’t forget to buckle-up. Bye Now!