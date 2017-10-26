HHS students prep for Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School students will be out a day early for Halloween next week to collect food for local food banks.

Known as Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat, students will dress up in their Halloween best and canvas the community from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to collect cans of food for the local food bank. This is a program of the International Thespian Society and has roots in Kansas. HHS has been participating in the program for the past two decades.

For the past two years, HHS thespians have collected a half ton of food for the Reno County Food Bank. The goal is to exceed that in 2017.

For more information, contact Tobie Henline at henlinet@usd308.com.