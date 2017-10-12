HFD Station 5 open house Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is inviting the community to view the newly completed Fire Station No. 5 at 1024 N. Hendricks this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fire Pup will be in the station for pictures with the children. Community members can get a firsthand look at the new station, view equipment and ask questions. In addition, Reno County EMS will have an ambulance to view and the Hutchinson Police Department will have a squad car on location.

Each hour, on the hour, a 10-year lithium battery smoke detector will be given away, so place your name in the box for a chance to win.