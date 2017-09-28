HFD starting new Fire Prevention Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is releasing a new fire prevention program called “Fire in Your Neighborhood.” The goal is to inform area neighborhoods of what happened after a fire and how to prevent future occurrences.

Normally at a fire scene, numerous neighbors congregate to see what is happening after hearing the sirens and the commotion of a fire. They watch the firefighters in action as they perform their duties of saving lives and reducing property damage.

After the incident de-escalates, citizens wander back to their homes with a lot of unanswered questions. Examples of this would be: “Why did the firefighters cut a large hole in the roof?” or “Why did the firefighters have to break open the window?” and “I wonder what may have caused the fire?”

The Hutchinson Fire Department crews will canvas the neighborhood by going door-to-door to answer these questions and provide some safety tips for your home. If you are not home, the department will leave a door hanger that is full of useful safety tips.

In addition, you may request a scheduled free home inspection to evaluate smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detector placement, trip or fall hazards, or any other fire or life safety hazards.

To schedule a free home inspection, please call the Hutchinson Fire Department at 694-2871.