HCC to offer infant CPR

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Public Health and Safety Department of Hutchinson Community College is offering a Pediatric CPR and First Aid training targeted at child care providers.

The training will be conducted over two sessions on Oct 17 & 19 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the College’s Fire Science Center at 3201 E. 4th Ave.

Cost for the two-year certification is $45.00 per person. To reserve a place in the class or for additional information, contact LeAnn Bravi at 620-728-4424.