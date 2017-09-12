HCC student busted for marijuana distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police arrested a former Hutchinson Community College basketball player Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, distribution of drugs within a thousand feet of a school and no drug tax stamp.

Davon Michael Gill is facing the charges after police were called to a location on North Severance on the report of a theft case. When they made contact with a vehicle parked along that street, they could smell marijuana. Gill apparently tried to back the vehicle up as though he was trying to leave, but was ordered to stop.

That led to a search warrant on the vehicle where police say they found 18 small individual bags of marijuana. His vehicle was within 120 feet of Hutchinson High School.

He was then taken to jail with a bond of $6,000.

He should be back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges.