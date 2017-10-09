Haven USD 312 to discuss future of Partridge school

HAVEN, Kan. — The issue of the Partridge Elementary School will once again come before the Haven USD 312 School Board during the regular meeting tonight.

The board has been in discussion for more than a year as to what to do with the district’s rural elementary schools, which continue to have declining enrollments. Now it looks like the board may be ready to take action to close the school. It would be the second USD 312 school to close in recent years, along with the facility in Mount Hope.

When the School Board began discussions on how to address declining enrollments at both Partridge and Yoder Elementary Schools, the three options were: close one of the schools, split the students into the two schools by grade or simply leave things as they are. After some discussion, the proposed closing began to center on the Partridge School.

In March of last year, the board decided that the school would stay open. But, at the last board meeting. the issue of keeping the school open surfaced once again. If the board reaches a consensus to close the school during tonight’s meeting, the matter could come up for official action at the November board meeting.

Tonight’s meeting of the Haven USD 312 Board begins at 6 p.m. at the school’s district offices.