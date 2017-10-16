Harvey Starke | 1963 – 2017

Harvey A. Starke died on October 12, 2017 in Hutchinson. He was born in Medicine Lodge, Ks, June 22, 1963, the son of Burnett Starke Sr. and Janice (Hatcher) Tipton.

Harvey had a love for classic music and as a young boy loved to draw. He was quite the artist.

Survivors include his sister, Darla (Richard) Perry, and Crystal Wilson, a brother Burnett Starke Jr., and aunt, Linda Hatcher.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and Aunt Sissy.

Funeral service will be held at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 16th at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson Ks.

Memorials may be made to Harvey A. Starke Memorial Fund in care of funeral home at 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, Ks. 67502