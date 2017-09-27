Harvey Co. man hospitalized after 2-vehicle Reno Co. crash

RENO COUNTY — A Harvey County man was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Traverse driven by Donald Legleiter, 73, Burrton, was southbound on Buhler Road and stopped at stop sign at U.S. 50

twelve miles east of Hutchinson.

The driver failed to yield and the Chevy hit the side of an eastbound 2010 Ford F150 driven by Joshua Freeman, 19, Sedgwick.

Legleiter was transported to the VA hospital in Wichita.

Freeman and a passenger in the Chevy were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.