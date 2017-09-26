Harley’s Bicycles recognized for service to its customers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The National Bicycle Dealers Association has published its 2017 list of America’s Best Bike Shops, and Hutchinson’’s Harley’s Bicycles made the list.

Retailers who made the cut this year not only offer great shopping experiences and expert staff, but are also rated on dedication to their communities and support for bicycle advocacy locally and nationally, the NBDA said. Harleys was one of only 167 out of nearly 4,000 dealers recognized for this award.

Harley’s bicycles President, Bob Updegraff credits his great staff of Angela Fairchild, Noah Fast, Kevin Graham, Vicki Josephson, Bob Helfrich and Rayden Kaufman for the presentation of this award and looks forward to many more great years in the Industry and in Hutchinson.

The America’s Best program is designed to help consumers find retailers in their communities that provide the expertise and professionalism to help them get the most benefit from cycling.