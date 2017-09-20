Halstead man arrested on meth-related charges

HALSTEAD, Kan. — A 41-year-old Halstead man is jailed in Harvey County after the Halstead Police Department conducted a search of a home in that city.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers served the search warrant at 1006 Kim St. Apt. C.

As a result of the search warrant, Joseph Thrasher was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

His case will now go through Harvey County District Court.

He has prior convictions for drugs and DUI for cases in 2014 and 2011.