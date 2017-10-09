Grandparents: State of Kan. acting as religious police on vaccinations

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The grandparents of a 2-year-old Kansas boy say the state is acting as “religious police” by requiring vaccinations for children.

The Kansas City Star reports that Linus and Terri Baker are suing the state Department for Children and Families after the agency announced its intention to vaccinate the boy despite the family’s wishes.

The Bakers have physical custody of the boy as his foster parents. The couple opposes immunization on religious and health grounds.

But because the child is in temporary state custody, the department has the authority to make the immunization decision.

State law says children in child care facilities are required to have current immunizations unless there are health risks or religious reasons.

A department spokeswoman says the agency can’t comment on the pending lawsuit.