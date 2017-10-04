Gov. Brownback’s Senate confirmation hearing today 9:30a.m.

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is in Washington for a U.S. Senate committee hearing on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
The hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee begins at 9:30 a.m. CDT.
President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him. There is no timetable on when the committee would schedule a vote for confirmation.
Members of the committee include
- Chairman, Bob Corker
- James E. Risch
- Marco Rubio
- Ron Johnson
- Jeff Flake
- Cory Gardner
- Todd Young
- John Barrasso
- Johnny Isakson
- Rob Portman
- Rand Paul
- Ranking, Ben Cardin
- Bob Menendez
- Jeanne Shaheen
- Christopher Coons
- Tom Udall
- Chris Murphy
- Tim Kaine
- Edward J. Markey
- Jeff Merkley
- Cory Booker
