Gov. Brownback’s Senate confirmation hearing today 9:30a.m.

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is in Washington for a U.S. Senate committee hearing on his nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee begins at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor when the Senate confirms him. There is no timetable on when the committee would schedule a vote for confirmation.

Members of the committee include

Chairman, Bob Corker

James E. Risch

Marco Rubio

Ron Johnson

Jeff Flake

Cory Gardner

Todd Young

John Barrasso

Johnny Isakson

Rob Portman

Rand Paul

Ranking, Ben Cardin

Bob Menendez

Jeanne Shaheen

Christopher Coons

Tom Udall

Chris Murphy

Tim Kaine

Edward J. Markey

Jeff Merkley

Cory Booker