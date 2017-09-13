Gas prices stabilize in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Despite a couple of hurricanes, gas prices in Kansas appear to have stabilized and, in fact, dropped four cents this week to a state average of $2.45 per gallon, according to AAA Kansas.

The price decline now positions Kansas with the 6th-lowest gas costs in the country and the state’s average per-gallon price is 22 cents less than the national average.

Most stations in Hutchinson are at $2.35 per gallon, while the price at Murphy’s USA is at $2.33, according to gasbuddy.com.

Prices in South Hutchinson continue to be a little cheaper, with most locations at a price of $2.29 per gallon.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes include Hill City in Graham County at $2.72 per gallon and Waverly in Coffey County, the lowest, at $2.21 per gallon, according to AAA Kansas.

The national average is at $2.67 per gallon.