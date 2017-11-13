Gas prices higher than a year ago

Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As next week’s busy Thanksgiving travel weekend approaches, motorists in Kansas and across the country are paying more for gas this fall, compared to recent years.

While the average price of gas in Kansas remained the same from a week ago — $2.40/gallon — that price is 23 percent higher than one year ago, when the statewide average was $1.95.

The average price in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson is at $2.35 per gallon for regular unleaded, while Murphy’s USA is at $2.28, according to gasbuddy.com.

The price extremes this week, according to AAA Kansas, include Hill City in Graham County at $2.78 per gallon, while Waverly in Coffey County has the lowest for the second week in a row at $2.21 per gallon.

  • Ryan

    Gas prices are such a riveting subject that makes for the most interesting news ever, especially when you only address the cost and not the cause. By the way Hutchpost, anybody that is affected by this is driving past or stopping to buy gas at a gas station every day. We are all well aware of the price of fuel. Why not update us weekly on the color of the sky while you’re at it?