Gas prices higher than a year ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As next week’s busy Thanksgiving travel weekend approaches, motorists in Kansas and across the country are paying more for gas this fall, compared to recent years.

While the average price of gas in Kansas remained the same from a week ago — $2.40/gallon — that price is 23 percent higher than one year ago, when the statewide average was $1.95.

The average price in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson is at $2.35 per gallon for regular unleaded, while Murphy’s USA is at $2.28, according to gasbuddy.com.

The price extremes this week, according to AAA Kansas, include Hill City in Graham County at $2.78 per gallon, while Waverly in Coffey County has the lowest for the second week in a row at $2.21 per gallon.