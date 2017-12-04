Gas prices continue to fall for now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices in Kansas, on average, have continued their recent decline, falling four cents in the past week to $2.32, and down from the statewide average of $2.40 a month ago. Kansas has the 12th lowest gasoline prices in the nation and has seen the country’s eighth largest drop in the past 30 days.

In both Hutchinson and South Hutchinson, gas prices are ranging from $2.21 to $2.25, although some stations were over the $2.25 mark, according to gas buddy’s website.

According to AAA Kansas, this week’s Kansas gas price extremes are at the extreme northwest and southeast corners of the state.

For the second week in a row, St. Francis in Cheyenne County had the highest as $2.65, while the lowest was in Galena at $2.13 per gallon.