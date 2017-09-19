Gas prices continue to drop across the area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas is among the majority of states across America with declining gas prices this week as the nation’s gasoline supply and distribution continue to recover after hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Kansas’ average price at the pump dropped five cents this week to an average of $2.40 a gallon, the sixth lowest state average in the country, according to AAA Kansas.

This week’s five-cent drop follows last week’s four-cent gas price decline. The state’s average per-gallon price is 22 cents less than the national average.

Here in Hutchinson, the average price is $2.32 per gallon, while some are at $2.29. Prices in South Hutchinson are again a little cheaper with Kwik Shop and Love’s at $2.19. Those prices are the cheapest in the state. The highest in the state is at Glen Elder in Mitchell County at $2.70 per gallon.