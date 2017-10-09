Gas prices continue to drop

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices in Kansas have fallen to their lowest level since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in late August. Kansas’ $2.30 average pump price this week is four cents lower than a week ago and down 19 cents per gallon from the $2.49 registered on Sept. 5, 2017.

This is the fifth consecutive Monday with a lower average gas price in the Sunflower State.

The price in Hutchinson is averaging $2.13, while Murphy’s USA is at $2.11. In South Hutchinson, the average price is at $2.10 per gallon. Those prices would be considered the lowest in the state, however, Triple A has Burrton and Haven not far behind at $2.11 per gallon.