Garage destroyed by fire Monday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Firefighters worked a fully-involved garage fire Monday night. The fire occurred in the 400 block of East 5th just after 11:30 p.m.

First units on scene reported a heavy fire. Crews made a defensive attack and were able to control the fire quickly, however, the garage was a total loss.

The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire and crews remained on scene for one hour, completing overhaul and investigation. No injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined at this point.