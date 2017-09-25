Gale Locke | 1915 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gale Locke, 102, died Thursday, September 21, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 6, 1915, in the family home near Arlington, the son of Clifford A. and Myrtle (Conard) Locke.

Gale was owner and operator of the Locke Plumbing and Construction Company. He built several banks and post offices, as well as many homes in the area.

A graduate of Arlington High School, Gale belonged to the Arlington United Methodist Church, the Hutchinson Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M. and the Wichita Scottish Rites of Free Masonry. Gale was past master of Arlington Cable Masonic Lodge #299 A.F. & A.M., and a 32nd Degree Mason. In addition, he was a charter member of the Circle A Saddle Club and Ninnescah Valley Country Club, both of Arlington. An avid sports fan, he was a member of the Dragon Club and Quarterback Club, both affiliated with Hutchinson Community College.

On September 1, 1936, Gale married Agnes Nunemaker in Hutchinson. They were married over 76 years. She passed away May 27, 2013.

Gale is survived by: son, Lewis and wife Judy of Ellensburg, Washington; grandsons, Kerry Baker and wife Cindy of Arlington, Patrick Locke and wife Lisa Nevans Locke of Bethesda, Maryland, Alan Locke and wife Mary of Federal Way, Washington; six great-grandchildren, Brady Baker and wife Morgan, Brenden Baker, Ellen and Brian Locke, Jeremy and Stuart Nevans Locke; and three great-great-grandchildren, Aaliyah McGinnis, Max Baker, and MaKenna Baker.

Gale was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Kaye Baker; son-in-law, Kenneth Baker; brothers, Estes Ray, Lorie and Gene Locke; and sister, Ethel Baker.

Funeral service, with Masonic Rites by Hutchinson Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Keith Dellenbach presiding. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with the family present to receive friends one hour before service time at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the church or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.