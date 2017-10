Funeral service for Gabriel Kenton Cedillo-Caswell, born to Felicity Cedillo and Christopher Caswell, will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Gabriel Cedillo-Caswell Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.