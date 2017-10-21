Friday’s Prep Football Scores by the Associated Press

Reno County Schools
Maize 14, Hutchinson 13
Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Burrton 6
Halstead 36, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Buhler 48, El Dorado 6
Nickerson 48, Wichita Collegiate 14
Sterling 27, Haven 0
Pratt Skyline 56, Fairfield-Cunningham 8
Pretty Prairie 49, Chase 0
Other Regional Scores
Andale 70, Circle 7
Andover 48, Valley Center 13
Canton-Galva 46, Goessel 0
Central Plains 56, St. John 0
Conway Springs 41, Cheney 0
Ellsworth 42, Lyons 0
Goddard 48, Newton 14
Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 20
Hesston 59, Southeast Saline 42
Holcomb 19, Pratt 14
Kingman 10, Hugoton 6
Little River 66, Ellinwood 18
Macksville 36, Attica/Argonia 22
Maize South 48, Rose Hill 14
Marion 44, Hillsboro 12
McPherson 47, Wamego 0
Medicine Lodge 15, Moundridge 6
Sedgwick 43, Remington 0
Smoky Valley 43, Chapman 12
South Barber 54, Ashland 8
South Central 48, Kiowa County 0
Some high school football scores provided by www.Scorestream.com,