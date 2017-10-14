Friday Prep Football scores from the Associated Press

Reno County

Wichita Campus 35, Hutchinson 7

Hutchinson Central Christian 78, South Haven 28

Hutchinson Trinity 42, Sterling 12

Andale 17, Buhler 6

Nickerson 70, Wichita Trinity 35

Halstead 52, Haven 6

Pretty Prairie 49, Ashland 0

South Central 58, Fairfield-Cunningham 0

Other regional scores

Pratt 42, Hugoton 14

Macksville 58, Pratt Skyline 12

Attica/Argonia 52, Kiowa County 6

Cheney 39, Chaparral 14

Conway Springs 26, Garden Plain 6

Goddard 57, Valley Center 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 35, Andover 21

Goessel def. St. John, forfeit

Hesston 41, Hillsboro 6

Holcomb 36, Kingman 0

Larned 46, Lyons 0

Little River 62, Canton-Galva 14

Maize 39, Salina Central 14

Maize South 31, Augusta 23

Marion 58, Southeast Saline 28

McPherson 48, Hays 6

Newton 42, Arkansas City 34

Norwich 62, Burrton 6

Remington 21, Inman 14

Sedgwick 41, Moundridge 7

Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 0

South Barber 52, Stafford 6

