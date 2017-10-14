Friday Prep Football scores from the Associated Press

Reno County
Wichita Campus 35, Hutchinson 7
Hutchinson Central Christian 78, South Haven 28
Hutchinson Trinity 42, Sterling 12
Andale 17, Buhler 6
Nickerson 70, Wichita Trinity 35
Halstead 52, Haven 6
Pretty Prairie 49, Ashland 0
South Central 58, Fairfield-Cunningham 0
Other regional scores
Pratt 42, Hugoton 14
Macksville 58, Pratt Skyline 12
Attica/Argonia 52, Kiowa County 6
Cheney 39, Chaparral 14
Conway Springs 26, Garden Plain 6
Goddard 57, Valley Center 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 35, Andover 21
Goessel def. St. John, forfeit
Hesston 41, Hillsboro 6
Holcomb 36, Kingman 0
Larned 46, Lyons 0
Little River 62, Canton-Galva 14
Maize 39, Salina Central 14
Maize South 31, Augusta 23
Marion 58, Southeast Saline 28
McPherson 48, Hays 6
Newton 42, Arkansas City 34
Norwich 62, Burrton 6
Remington 21, Inman 14
Sedgwick 41, Moundridge 7
Smoky Valley 36, Rock Creek 0
South Barber 52, Stafford 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com.