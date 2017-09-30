Friday High School Prep Football Scores

Reno County
Hutchinson 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 6
Ell-Saline 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Buhler 40, Winfield 0
Nickerson 27, Larned 7
Haven 48, Lyons 30
South Barber 60, Pretty Prairie 13
Kiowa County 66, Fairfield-Cunningham 8
Regional Scores
Andale 50, Clearwater 0
Attica/Argonia 54, Pratt Skyline 18
Caldwell 63, Burrton 6
Central Plains 60, Canton-Galva 0
Cheney 74, Sedgwick 46
Goddard 35, Salina South 14
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 17
Kingman 45, Wichita Independent 6
Little River 57, Goessel 12
Maize 21, Arkansas City 7
Maize South 42, Mulvane 6
McPherson 62, Circle 7
Medicine Lodge 49, Inman 20
Moundridge 20, Remington 19
Newton 42, Salina Central 20
Pratt 35, Hoisington 28
Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20
South Central 23, Macksville 16
St. John 30, Ellinwood 22
Stafford 28, Chase 22
Sterling 14, Marion 6
Valley Center 24, Hays 7